EDINBURG — It’s been a whirlwind of a little more than a week for the RGV FC Toros, the Rio Grande Valley’s United Soccer League Championship team.

The Toros and rival San Antonio FC were originally set to meet at H-E-B Park last Friday for their first matchup of the USL Championship’s restart to the 2020 season, but a positive COVID-19 test within RGV FC’s team caused the match’s postponement two days later on Sunday night.

Still, the Toros showed fight in a 1-1 draw against SAFC as RGV FC scored during the 94th minute to even the game after trailing for nearly 91 minutes of the match.

“I think what nobody knows is going into that game is we didn’t practice, we didn’t do anything. Imagine going into a game without practicing, without being able to prepare properly,” RGV FC head coach Gerson Echeverry said. “But I thought the players showed a lot of guts and a lot of personality, and I’m extremely proud of them. We fought all the way ‘til the end and we were fortunate to be able to score late to tie.”

The Toros then faced a quick turnaround as RGV FC traveled to take on OKC Energy FC on Wednesday in Oklahoma City. RGV FC went on to earn its first point on the road this season, playing to another 1-1 draw.

Now, RGV FC is set to clash against rival SAFC again at 8 tonight, this time at Toyota Field, San Antonio FC’s home turf.

“Our players, I’m so proud of them, and whatever happens this weekend, I’m so proud of the way they handled this situation,” Echeverry said of his team playing three games in seven days.

The overall rivalry record between RGV FC and SAFC stands at 5-3-5 in favor of the Toros after 13 head-to-head meetings. When playing against SAFC at Toyota Field in San Antonio, the Toros are 2-1-3.

While the Toros have had little time to practice as they prepare for their third game of the week, SAFC will be fresh coming off five straight days of practice and rest, while RGV FC has had to travel to Oklahoma City and now San Antonio for games after playing in Edinburg on Sunday.

“We’re not going to make any excuses. We’re going to go and play and it’s going to be tough,” Echeverry said. “It’s the last one (of the road trip), we’re going to leave everything on the field, and then we’ll take a few days off because they earned it and prepare for the following match.”

The Toros are competing in Group D this season along with OKC Energy FC, SAFC, Austin Bold FC and FC Tulsa after the USL was forced to restructure its leagues format due to COVID-19. RGV FC currently sits in fifth place in Group D at 0-2-2 with 2 points and a minus-5 goal differential.

But the positives for the Toros are their two points have come in their last two outings as RGV FC has shown signs of improvement. The Group D leader, OKC Energy FC, is just three points ahead of the Toros with 5 points at 1-1-2. The top two teams in each group at the conclusion of the regular season earn a spot in the USL Championship 2020 playoffs.

Tonight’s Group D South Texas Derby rivalry match between RGV FC and SAFC can be seen at 8 p.m. on Fox Sports Southwest and ESPN+, ESPN’s online streaming service.

