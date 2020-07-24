Local leaders address migrant children detained in McAllen hotel

McALLEN — National attention caused by reports of migrant children being detained in a McAllen hotel has already prompted reactions from local leaders.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, issued a statement Friday implying that there would be some effort on the congressional level to address the situation.

“I am aware of the situation at the Hampton Inn in McAllen and am deeply concerned by the events that have taken place. Rest assured, we will be taking the appropriate Congressional action to get to the bottom of this,” the statement read.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling also addressed the situation Friday, saying he was sympathetic to the individuals’ situation.

“We certainly would support, especially [since it’s] involving children, that they have access to whatever they would need to be able to have meaningful processing, whatever that is,” he said. “Representation or contact with parents, whatever that is.”

However, Darling said any municipal action on the matter would likely be limited.

“There’s really not much we can do about it from our standpoint,” he said.

This is a developing story.