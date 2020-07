EDINBURG — Announcing that coronavirus testing had surpassed the 100,000 mark, Hidalgo County reported 23 additional deaths related to the virus and another 564 positive cases Friday.

Another 368 people were released from isolation Friday, the county announced, but 7,423 cases are still active, with 1,025 infected individuals in the hospital. Of the hospitalized individuals, 231 are in the ICU.

___

This is a developing story.