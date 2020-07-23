Tuesday Morning shutting down stores in Harlingen, McAllen

HARLINGEN — Discount home retailer Tuesday Morning is closing its stores at the Dixieland Corners shopping center in Harlingen and at the McAllen Pavilion.

Two other Valley locations, at Resaca Village in Brownsville and on South Padre Island, will remain open.

The company announced the closures on its website Thursday, and said both locations will be discounting goods even more with closing sales.

Dallas-based Tuesday Morning filed for bankruptcy in May, citing prolonged store closures due to shutdowns ordered to attempt to blunt the spread of COVID-19.

At the time, executives at the company said they planned to close 130 of their 700 U.S. stores where “too many locations are in close proximity.”

Now we know some of the stores that are on the list.

At the time of the company’s Chapter 11 filing, CEO Steve Becker said the company would use the reorganization process to renegotiate its leases on its properties.

Becker said the business was thriving prior to COVID-19, but that economic fallout from the virus and attempts to curb its spread had “severe consequences on our business.”

The Harlingen store is located at 816 Dixieland Road and the McAllen store is located at 400 E. Expressway 83 in the McAllen Pavillion. The Brownsville and South Padre Island stores are expected to remain open.