Tropical Storm Watch for Texas coast

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Watch from Port Mansfield to High Island, Texas, as a tropical disturbance makes its way across the Gulf of Mexico.

At 10 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 26.3 North, longitude 90.7 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

The center of the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico today and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.

The depression could become a tropical storm during the next 12 to 24 hours. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently enroute to investigate the depression.