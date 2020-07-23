A traffic stop by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper resulted in the rescue of a previously reported 14-year-old runaway child by the Brownsville Police Department, according to a news release.

Jesus Arroyo Ramirez, a 22-year-old Mexican national, was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to identify and harboring a runaway child — all misdemeanors.

On Tuesday, a DPS trooper attempted to stop a vehicle traveling north on US 77 and Boca Chica Boulevard in Brownsville for a traffic violation.

According to the release, the driver, identified as Ramirez, didn’t stop, which initiated a vehicle pursuit through city and residential streets which resulted in Ramirez crashing into a home.

With the assistance of the Brownsville police, the 14-year-old girl was released into the custody of a legal guardian after the trooper determined through investigative techniques, according to officials, the female passenger was reported as a runaway.

According to officials, an investigation into the relationship between Ramirez and the child passenger is being conducted with assistance from the Texas Rangers Division.