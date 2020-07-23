Palmview launches grant program for small business impacted by COVID-19

The city of Palmview plans to provide up to $5,000 to qualifying small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The Small Business Grant Program is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump in March to provide temporary financial assistance during the pandemic.

In a news release announcing the program’s launch on Thursday, Mayor Ricardo “Rick” Villarreal referred to “tremendous losses” incurred as a result of the disease and indicated that local officials are committed to helping.

“Our small businesses are the backbone of our community and we know that our community is suffering tremendous losses as a result of this pandemic,” Villarreal wrote. “As city leaders, we are doing everything we can to provide support and assistance for our community during this time, and we know that this program will provide some relief for our small businesses.”

The city will be offering up to $100,000 in grants, which was allocated to Palmview by Hidalgo County.

In the news release, the city also announced that it will be establishing the Palmview CommUNITY Assistance Recovery Economic Stimulus Center to assist residents and the business community with any COVID-19 related needs, questions and resources.

The CARES Center will also provide assistance and information to small businesses with the application process for the grant.

In order for a business to qualify for the grant, they must be located within Palmview corporate limits, must have a maximum of 20 employees and maximum annual net revenues of $100,000.

Businesses will only be allowed one award under the program, and corporate franchises, nonprofit corporations and residential rentals are not eligible.

Applications are available online at cityofpalmview.com/palmview-cares-center/, and will be accepted at Palmview City Hall, at 400 W. Veterans Blvd., Monday through Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applications may also be submitted via email at palmviewcaresbusiness@cityofpalmview.us. For more information, call (956) 432-0319 or email palmviewcaresbusiness@cityofpalmview.us.