LETTERS: Comments on racism; Economic terrorists; Cornyn bill draws fire

Comments on racism

This is for Hortencia Camargo, whose letter appeared July 6: I think I understand your angst and frustration, but I disagree on some points. Freedom is a concept, and by itself, an abstract noun; therefore, the idea is open to manipulation to fit any ideology. You are right in that no one can “govern morals or thoughts.” No one can know what is in the heart of another, what another thinks or believes. But once thoughts and beliefs based on hate become actionable, “freedom” becomes questionable; rights respected or not can damage the lives of others.

In human society called civilization, agreements were formed about limits, and those agreements became laws. Yet not always with everyone in mind, and that’s the crux of the present debate and movement.

I agree that it’s a good idea to leave “racism at home” when you go to the job (if you have one) and, if you can do that. “When employed you are no longer afforded that right.” Is that the only time? What if you express yourself with a racial slur or veiled reference to race in a crude way?

Is that OK? How about a rude practical joke at that expense of someone “different” at work?

Would anyone care? Have you lost that “right”?

Caring about racism “if it gets physical” or involves “negative action in government” may mean it’s too late to care. Much like now.

Shirley Rickett

Alamo

Economic terrorists

Warning: economic terrorist at large!

What is going on in this county?

What kind of people go around having COVID-19 parties?

Answer: College students from Alabama. News reports are reporting that a group of college students from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, decided to have a COVID-19 party. The winner who got sick first would win a pot of money.

These people are not normal.

There is something wrong with their minds; they must belong to the sheep family. Why? Because sheep follow other sheep. Or maybe they belong to the monkey family. Why?

Because monkeys have a strong habits in the “monkey see, monkey do” way of thinking. Or maybe they’re not a part of the monkey or sheep family; maybe they’re human — economic terrorists.