EDINBURG — The United Soccer League Championship announced Tuesday that RGV FC midfielder Taiberson Nunes was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week after a stellar Week 4 performance that featured the Brazilian delivering for the Toros against rival San Antonio FC on Sunday night.

The Toros trailed San Antonio FC 1-0 for 91 minutes of their South Texas Derby matchup at H-E-B Park. But during the 94th minute, Taiberson sent a missile off his left foot that soared past the SAFC goalkeeper and into the top left corner of the goal for RGV FC’s first score of the match, which evened things for an eventual 1-1 draw.

Before his late equalizer, the midfielder saw two shots bounce off the post. With five shots total in his 96 minutes, Taiberson proved to be RGV FC’s top scoring threat this past week.

Taiberson and the Toros face a quick turnaround. RGV FC is on the road for a matchup tonight against Oklahoma City Energy FC at 7. The game can be seen online on ESPN+.

“I think mentally we are in a good place right now. When you come back in a game like that, I think that shows personality,” RGV FC head coach Gerson Echeverry said. “The question is physically, like I said, everyone is pretty well rested but us. So, that’s a little disheartening but it is what it is, and we just have to make the best of it. Our rotation needs to be a little bit better, in regard to the guys who are coming in and playing and making sure that they do maintain a certain level of fitness and a certain level of stamina throughout the game to give us a chance.”

RGV FC defender Carter Manley said the team’s focus shifted immediately after the team’s 1-1 draw.

“It already started, so the focus right now is on recovery, getting ready for the next game. Doing everything we can — diet, hydration, sleep,” Manley said. “We need to do everything possible to get ready for the next game that’s already coming up quick. We can control what we can control, we can’t control the schedule. So, we just focus on being as prepared as possible.”

The Toros are in the middle of a three-game stretch in seven days as they chase their first three points of the season. RGV FC currently ranks fifth in Group D with one point and an 0-2-1 record.

“It feels great to be home and see my family, even if it’s just for a few days. But still, we have a job to do and get three points,” RGV FC forward Garrett McLaughlin, an Oklahoma City native, said. “We need to combine more and play together. It’s a smaller field, so how we pass and move off the ball will be super important.”

bramos@themonitor.com