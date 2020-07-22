LETTERS: Patriotism and protests; Teachers’ union funds questioned

Patriotism and protests

Call me old. Call me nostalgic.

Call me a lot of things, but you can’t call me someone who doesn’t want his country to prosper in all its grandeur. Anyone watching even parts of the recent Independence Day celebrations across the nation probably came away with an uplifting feeling of pride and love for this great country of ours.

From the Salute to America held July 4, to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra presenting the Battle Hymn of the Republic, to the military presenting music such as America the Beautiful and the Star-spangled Banner and to the messages given during various speeches, one probably felt a sense of belonging and pride in being a part of this great nation. Who doesn’t love all these old, well-worn patriotic songs that tell much of our history and that often used to be taught in our public schools? I believe mainstream America still does revere them.

What is happening across our country now with the rioting and destruction of property in primarily Democratically controlled cities is tragic. Who is doing it? Where do they come from all of a sudden?

What have they actually been taught about our country’s founding and history? Where did they develop such hatred toward the United States, and is it founded in fact or do they even care? Who is funding these protests, riots and acts of violence? Antifa, Black Lives Matter and other hate groups have carried this protesting and violence far past the George Floyd death and the consequences are continuing to be devastating. When rioting is not stopped in place, it is apparently condoned by government leaders, and look who is running these shows!

In November, research and vote for strong leaders who support the law and law enforcement.

Melvin L. Thompson

Mission

Teachers’ union funds questioned

I wonder if teachers really know, and agree to, how their teacher union/organization dues are spent. According to the research group Influence Watch (www.influencewatch.org), “the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) is a major funder of liberal political causes and Democratic political candidates both through political action committees and union dues. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the AFT’s political committees spent over $79 million to help Democrats get elected to federal office from the beginning of Federal Election Commission records through November 2016. Of AFT’s total federal contributions, over 99 percent supported Democrats.”