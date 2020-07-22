400 now dead due to COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

44 more die, 1,028 new cases in Valley

The death toll in Hidalgo County has reached 400 as local officials announced 33 more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday.

The county also announced another 650 individuals have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 13,776.

Since June 22, the total number of individuals with COVID-19 has risen from 1,882 to 13,776, an increase of 631% in Hidalgo County in a month’s time.

There are also currently 1,080 individuals in hospitals with the coronavirus, of which 257 are in intensive care units.

There were also 228 individuals who were released from isolation, bringing that total to 5,701.

The county has administered 78,910 tests for COVID-19, of which 64,072 have come out negative.

Edinburg now has the highest number of positive cases in the county with 2,356, or 17.1% of the total cases. Mission has the second highest number with 2,084 cases, or 15.1% of the total cases in the county.

Cameron County announced Wednesday that 11 more individuals have died of COVID-19 related deaths, raising the death toll in the county to 136.

The individuals were an 86-year-old woman from Harlingen, a 56-year-old woman from San Benito, and three men ages 70, 71 and 83 from San Benito.

There were also three women ages 62, 62 and 65 as well as three men ages 27, 75 and 80 from Brownsville. This raises the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Cameron County to 137.

The county has also confirmed an additional 334 laboratory reports of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases there to 6,854.

There have also been an additional 28 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 3,084.

Starr County announced 44 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases there to 1,661.

The county announced that 545 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus, raising that total to 1,099.

There have been 17 deaths in Starr County.