334 new COVID-19 cases in Cameron County as 11 more die

Cameron County announced that 11 more individuals have died of COVID-19 related deaths, raising the death toll in the county to 136.

The individuals were an 86-year-old woman from Harlingen, a 56-year-old woman from San Benito, and three men ages 70, 71 and 83 from San Benito.

There were also three women ages 62, 62 and 65 as well as three men ages 27, 75 and 80 from Brownsville. This raises the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Cameron County to 137.

The county has also confirmed an additional 334 laboratory reports of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases there to 6,854.

There have also been an additional 28 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 3,084.

Starr County announced 44 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases there to 1,661.

The county announced that 545 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus, raising that total to 1,099.

There have been 17 deaths in Starr County.