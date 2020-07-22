32 Hidalgo Co. inmates test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-two inmates at the Hidalgo County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.

Some 41 inmates were tested for the virus, of whom 32 tested positive, according to a tweet by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The newly positive inmates are in addition to six who had previously tested positive, the release stated.

Officials say the inmates have been separated from the rest of the jail population, having been transferred to “non-pressure” cells “where they are housed alone or housed in larger cells with other COVID-19 positive inmates,” the release stated.

Furthermore, the “inmates are constantly monitored by jail medical staff and provided medical care,” according to the release.

The jail continues to implement COVID-19 safety precautions, including issuing face masks and gloves to inmates and employees, and sanitizing the facility daily.