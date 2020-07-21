Unemployment down across the board

The Texas economy made significant gains in June, adding 243,900 private sector jobs which sent the state unemployment tumbling to just 8.6% from the previous month’s 12.7%.

The comeback came as more jobs were filled as businesses reopened from forced shutdowns due to COVID-19.

Nationally, the jobless rate fell to 11.2% in June.

Here in the Rio Grande Valley, the Brownsville-Harlingen Metropolitan Statistical Area saw what was a 16.0% jobless rate in May drop to 11.2% for June.

Likewise, the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission MSA saw its June jobless rate drop to 12.9% from 16.2% in May.

“June’s labor market numbers demonstrate we are moving in the right direction,” said Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Texas Workforce Commission is committed to adapting to the needs of our great state.”

In June, the Leisure and Hospitality industry added 142,700 jobs. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 44,200 positions, and Other Services added 21,500 positions over the month.

“The Texas Workforce Commission remains determined to provide Texans the guidance and resources needed to develop their skills and build a career,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez, who urged state workers to visit TWC’s Skills Enhancement Initiative web page at https://www.twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/skillsenhancementtools to access skills training resources.