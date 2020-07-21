The University Interscholastic League (UIL), the state’s governing body for athletics in public schools, released a modified plan for the start of the 2020-21 athletic season Tuesday morning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it impacts big schools across Texas the most.

The biggest change from the UIL directly effects Class 5A and 6A schools. While schools in Class 1A through 4A will begin athletic activities as scheduled on Aug. 3, Texas’ 5A and 6A schools have to wait more than a month to begin their athletic seasons.

Instead of Aug. 3, the previously scheduled start date for the first day of practice for all schools, 5A and 6A football and volleyball programs now cannot hold their first day of practice until Sept. 7, over a month later. 5A and 6A volleyball teams can begin games on Sept. 14, while football has to wait until Sept. 24 to play Week 1 games. The district certification and playoff schedules have also been changed for football and volleyball. The state championships for 5A and 6A volleyball have been pushed back to Dec. 11-12, while football’s state championship games at the 5A and 6A level will be played in January 2021 at a date to be determined. The modified calendar from the UIL can be viewed below.

The Tuesday news release from the UIL states: “These adjustments reflect the public health situation at this time and the varying numbers of COVID-19 cases across different geographic areas of the state. This plan provides a delay for schools in highly-populated metro areas, primarily conferences 5A-6A, given the challenges with COVID-19 those communities are facing, while providing schools in other areas, primarily 1A-4A, an opportunity to start seasons on schedule. Acknowledging the situation is not always clear-cut and that COVID-19 affects every community differently, the plan also allows for local flexibility and encourages districts to plan for possible interruptions in order to complete district seasons.”

For Classes 1A – 4A, the calendar remains the same as Aug. 3 is the first day football and volleyball teams are allowed to practice. Volleyball teams can begin games on Aug. 10, while that date is Aug. 27 for football teams. The district certification and state championship schedule still remains for 1A – 4A football and volleyball schools.

“Our goal in releasing this plan is to provide a path forward for Texas students and schools,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While understanding situations change and there will likely be interruptions that will require flexibility and patience, we are hopeful this plan allows students to participate in the education-based activities they love in a way that prioritizes safety and mitigates risk of COVID-19 spread.”

The UIL hasn’t announced a plan for sports like basketball and soccer which start midway through the fall semester in October and November.

