State’s emergency management chief in town; Abbott to hold virtual meetings

Naxiely Lopez-Puente
-
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, announces the activation of the Texas National Guard in response the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made from the Governor's Conference Room in the Texas Department of Emergency Management Command Center. Abbott was joined by Chief Nim Kidd, head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)

McALLEN — Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd will be in the Rio Grande Valley today to speak with local officials, a spokesman for Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.

Kidd is accompanied by the governor’s Chief of Staff Luis Saenz, and Abbott plans to hold two virtual meetings today with officials from Cameron and Hidalgo counties, Abbott’s spokesman John Wittman said.

Those meetings will likely not be open to news outlets, Wittman indicated.

The visit comes as COVID-19 deaths continue to mount throughout the Valley, but especially in Hidalgo County, which has reported 318 deaths. A large majority of those, or 269 fatalities, have occurred this month.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR