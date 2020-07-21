Starr County breaks single-day record with 145 new virus cases

Starr County on Monday broke its single-day record of 145 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to county Health Authority Dr. Jose Vasquez.

The total number of cases seen there now is 1,573.

So far, according to Vasquez, 477 have recovered from the coronavirus, leaving 1,087 active cases in the county.

There were no new reported deaths there, leaving the death toll at nine. There are still 32 deaths pending state confirmation.

Additionally, Willacy County confirmed 23 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, raising the case count there to 497.

The youngest among the new cases include three boys under 10 years old, and four teenagers.