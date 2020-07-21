Roma school district suspends meals program after employees test positive for COVID-19

The Roma Independent School District is suspending its summer meals program after two cafeteria employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The district stated on social media that the two employees are from two different district cafeteria teams.

Free food bundles, that included breakfast and lunch for an entire week, were available for pick-up every Tuesday throughout July until Aug. 18.

But because of the two COVID-19 cases among their staff and the continued rise in cases in Starr County, the program will be suspended for the next three weeks.

Food distribution will resume on Aug. 18.