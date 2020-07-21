The only sounds heard Sunday at H-E-B Park in Edinburg were that of coaches, players, and a few fans outside of the South Gate, cheering for their RGV Toros. From the stands, however, there was nothing as fans were not allowed.

But the ones outside the gate surely had something to cheer about.

Trailing 1-0 in extra time, the Toros scored the equalizer to earn a 1-1 draw against rival San Antonio FC in the Toros’ first home match since the United Soccer League began its return to play after a several month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toros now have two more games scheduled this week with a match Wednesday at Oklahoma City and another on Saturday at San Antonio FC, the second match of the South Texas Derby between the two teams.

The Toros are scheduled to come home Aug. 1 against Tulsa, but there has been no determination if fans will be allowed for that game as of now.