LETTERS: Public must help as well; Schools warned; School funding targets blasted; Tough times in our past; Trump ‘heroes’ not supported; Did Guillen’s life matter?

Schools warned

To school districts: You aren’t going to like what I have to say; schools are going to be a Petri dish for the novel corona virus, 2019, known as COVID-19.

Going back? Consider the following: You will have to sanitize restrooms every hour, you will have to sanitize hallways every hour, you will have to sanitize fomites between class periods (desks, books, keyboards).

Elementary schools need to go on shifts, and every other day, so classes can stay below 10 children. Masks must be worn, perhaps aprons, doffed or taken off at the end of each shift, closed inside out. Each child has to have their own.

Middle school and high school: Shifts, shorter classes, every other day. Set up Zoom in each class so others from home can log on for reteach time. Make sure there is a lab coat or apron for each, all are wearing masks, and hand sanitizer is available as well as soap in restrooms (there are a multitude of stories about no soap, but I digress).

Here’s the kicker: no sports, no choir, no band, no theater; there is no way to have students in such large numbers daily practicing without consequences.

Lunch? Breakfast? Really?

Where? Cafeterias are much too small.

Can the districts do all the above, and include Wi-Fi as well as laptops and books for all students? Then go ahead and open schools. But if they cannot, then do not open.

Martha Talamas

McAllen

School funding targets blasted

If large sums of money were to be allocated by the U.S. government, to where do you think the money should be designated?

If your answer is public education, you are right. Yet, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, appointed by President Trump, favors funneling coronavirus relief funds to private and religious schools.

DeVos has never worked in public education. Even though she has faced resistance from lawmakers, she is trying to divert funds from public education to private institutions.

The rich get richer and the middle class and the poor get poorer. Sad.

Pete Romero Jr.

McAllen

Tough times in our past

Your July 1 paper showed riots of 1969. Back then the country was so divided; the president would not even run for reelection. People knew we got a draft card, but no application to vote. Cops were called pigs and Vietnam vets were spit on when they returned to the home they were defending.

Riots were everywhere, Watts was burned to the ground, Charles Manson and the Black Panthers were all the news.

America has had tough times.

The Civil War had to have been the worst. Rebels and Yankees hated each other they were all American.

Clint Williams

Edcouch

Trump ‘heroes’ not supported

