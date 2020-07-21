DHR Health Urges Recovered COVID-19 Patients to Donate Plasma

Donors can help treat patients in hospitals located throughout the Rio Grande Valley

Edinburg, TX – As the spike in numbers continue to increase in the state, DHR Health and the DHR Health Institute for Research and Development is in need of plasma donors. DHR Health is seeking recovered COVID-19 to help right the SARS-CoV-2 virus by donating convalescent plasma to help treat patients in hospitals throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

“It is important for the community to understand that the plasma obtained from donors in the Valley will remain in the region for treatment of patients with severe and life-threatening COVID-19”, said Sohail Rao, MD, MA, DPhil., President and CEO, DHR Health Institute for Research and Development.

With no known drug or treatment available to fight COVID-19, DHR Health and DHR Health Institute for Research and Development is turning to recovered patients to help give those currently hospitalized and experiencing life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19 the best option to fight the virus. A single plasma donation can provide plasma for up to four COVID-19 patients, in a process that takes about an hour and a half total.

Those who are interested in donating plasma are being asked to call the DHR Health Institute for Research and Development. Donors will be asked a series of questions before being asked to go in for an antibody test. In order to be considered eligible, requirements such as being 18 years of age or older, having a prior verified diagnosis of COVID-19 via nasal swab test, being fully recovered and 28 days symptom free from a positive test, must be met. Donors will then be sent to an area blood bank and compensation will be provided to those who are eligible.

For more information about how you can donate plasma or to get more information about the DHR Health Institute for Research and Development, call (956) 362-2390 or visit, www.dhrresearch.org.

—

DHR Health continues to be the premier healthcare provider in South Texas. For more information, please call (956) DOCTORS (362-8677) or visit our website at www.dhrhealth.com. Join our community @DHRhealth: