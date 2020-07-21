DHR Health Is Going The Distance For The Community

DHR Health delivering safe, quality care to patients in the Rio Grande Valley

Edinburg, TX – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, smartphones and social media have connected families who have been separated due to the risks – however they have also helped produce a storm of dangerous news. As various hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley continue to combat this virus, anonymous misleading posts are being shared by thousands and the result of this kind of behavior is being felt across the medical frontlines.

Although, doctors and nurses are not concerned about the negative impacts caused by these types of statements, they are concerned that the misleading news may be counterproductive and may scare away people in their own community who actually need to seek treatment for their health.

For months, as the community has been diligently asked to follow social distancing guidelines, the spike in COVID-19 cases has pushed DHR Health to go the distance. In the midst of the unknown virus, DHR Health has worked around the clock to ensure the safety of patients remains their top priority. Through opening the doors to several “different kind” of hospitals, the Serious Infectious Disease Unit (SIDU) has been able to house COVID-19 positive patients in segregated, safe and professional environments and allowed DHR Health to reduce the risk of spreading the virus within their community.

While the COVID pandemic has changed the lives of many and their loved ones, DHR Health’s vision continues to remain the same. In 1997, DHR Health was founded with the vision to help over 1.2 million residents resolve limited health care access due to the challenges in the Rio Grande Valley. Today that vision has emerged into something we never imagined we would see in our lifetime. DHR Health has been pushed to go the distance by historically advancing medicine and increasing access to the Rio Grande Valley though battling with the community and pushing their boundaries. This t has empowered skilled physicians and staff to help improve the well-being of all patients who walk through the doors.

As we all continue to navigate through the uncertain COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is certain, DHR Health is going above and beyond to implement procedures and protocols in order to ensure that the community feels safe. With precautionary measures in place for patients, visitors and staff, DHR Health is here for the community during this challenging time and committed to providing a safe environment for medical treatment at the highest level of care. DHR Health continues to battle for the community and ensure that patients get the care they need, when they need it.

DHR Health encourages those with healthcare needs to seek the treatment they need. No matter your healthcare need, DHR Health is here and a safe place to be.

For more information about DHR Health, please call (956) 362-8677 or visit, www.dhrhealth.com.

—

DHR Health continues to be the premier healthcare provider in South Texas. For more information, please call (956) DOCTORS (362-8677) or visit our website at www.dhrhealth.com.