Photo Gallery: RGV Toros game goes on without fans due to COVID-19. Delcia Lopez - July 20, 2020

RGV Toros Taiberson Ruen Nunes (37) battles San Antonio Blake Smith (23) during the first half of the 13th edition of the South Texas Derby at HEB Park in Edinburg on Sunday, July,18, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

RGV Toros Emile Legault (20) chases San Antonio Luis Solignac (9) during the first half of an FC game at HEB Park in Edinburg on Sunday, July,18, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Empty seats are seen as the RGV Toros practice before a game against San Antonio at HEB Park in Edinburg on Sunday, July,19, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

RGV Toros Robert Coronado (3) pushes off San Antonio PC (6) during the first half of a FC game at HEB Park in Edinburg on Sunday, July,18, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Lights glow on an empty arena during the RGV Toros game against San Antonio FC at HEB Park on Sunday, July,19, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez

RGV Toros Kembo Kibato (22) and James Murphy (6) battle collide with San Antonio Jesus Enriquez (8) during the first half of a FC game at HEB Park in Edinburg on Sunday, July,18, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

RGV Toros Emile Legault (20) with a header against San Antonio Ignacio Bailone (25) during the first half of a FC game at HEB Park on Sunday, July,18, 2020 n Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

RGV Toros Garrett McLaughlin (16) is double teamed by San Antonio Mitchell Traintor (20) and teammate during the first half of a FC game at HEB Park in Edinburg on Sunday, July,18, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

RGV Toros Emile Legault (20) battles for position with San Antonio Jesus Enriquez (8) during the first half of a FC game at HEB Park in Edinburg on Sunday, July,18, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

A caution yellow tape flutters in the wind on the upper deck seats during an RGV Toros game against San Antonio FC at HEB Park on Sunday, July,19,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com