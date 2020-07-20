Mission mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Mission Mayor Armando O’Caña tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release issued by the city Monday.

The mayor is currently in home quarantine to protect his family, according to the release.

“I am grateful that we have continued to minimize our contact and we have hosted our city council meetings via Zoom,” O’Caña stated in the release.

The city said they are taking appropriate steps to notify and quarantine others who may have been in contact with the mayor.

“This hits close to home,” City Manager Randy Perez stated in the release. “It’s a reminder to everyone in our community to continue social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands.”

They added the city has been following all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hidalgo County Health Department since the beginning of the pandemic.

City hall is currently closed to walk-in traffic and they stated they are deep cleaning workstations and common areas daily.

“We all need to be vigilant and keep following guidelines to limit our contact with others to keep Mission safe,” Perez stated. “Our prayers are with our Mayor.”