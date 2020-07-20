Hidalgo County issues shelter-at-home order as 34 more die

As COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to surge in the Rio Grande Valley, a shelter-at-home order for Hidalgo County was enacted by county Judge Richard F. Cortez on Monday, mandating residents to remain at home, obey curfews and wear facial coverings in public.

Under the order, residents are only allowed to leave their homes for necessary reasons, or to obtain necessary resources.

A curfew for residents older than 18 is also set from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The order goes into effect Wednesday.

“Our rise in numbers and fatalities says that we need to take action now and do what’s in the best interest of our community,” Cortez said in a county news release. “This action will help us do the right thing to save and protect each other from this deadly disease by sheltering at home.”

Additionally, the order states that it is “highly encouraged and recommended” that commercial businesses in the county must stop all in-person services. Though, curbside, drive-through and take-out services are still permitted.

Outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, unless permitted by Cortez.

News of the order came Monday evening just moments before the county also confirmed 34 more deaths due to COVID-19 complications, and an additional 524 virus cases have been recorded.

Read the full order here.