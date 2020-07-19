In addition to reporting 1,320 new positive cases, 17 people have died from complications related to COVID-19 between Saturday and Sunday, county Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release.

“I send my deepest condolences to the families of these 17 individuals for the loss of their loved one,” Judge Cortez said. “On Monday, I will be issuing new emergency Shelter at Home orders, which I strongly hope everyone will voluntarily follow so that we can slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The county noted 1,072 cases of the total reported Sunday were from federal testing from Bert Ogden Arena and additional testing being conducted at military sites.

As of Sunday, the total number of known positive cases in Hidalgo County is 12,263, but officials say only 6,821 are active.

Currently, 933 cases are being treated in area hospitals due to complications from the virus, with 235 of those cases in intensive care units.

Additionally, 262 people were released from isolation Sunday, meaning the individual has been symptom-free for 10 days, including three days without a fever.

Starr County reported 19 people tested positive for COVID-19, health authority Dr. Jose Vazquez announced Saturday.

Eleven cases are from Roma, with the remaining cases from Rio Grande City.

Their age ranges from a one-year-old girl to a 76-year-old man.

For the majority of the cases, the circumstances surrounding how the individual contracted the virus is unknown. Six cases were exposed to the virus from contact with another positive case, while two cases were transmitted through community spread.

As of now, the total number of known positive cases in Starr County is 1,407.

Additionally, the county reported 477 cases have recovered, with 925 individuals recovering under medical care.

The Starr County death toll remains at five as 32 deaths are pending state confirmation, according to officials.

Willacy County confirmed two more people testing positive, county Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra announced Sunday in a news release, raising the total known cases there to 473.

The two cases are boys in their 10s.

Cameron County does not report their COVID-19 statistics on Sundays.