EDITORIAL: Many good outcomes; Snake oil concerns; Nickname: No problem

Many good outcomes

Lana Hortencia has a paintbrush that covered all the bases with one broad stroke as she states, “I understand that it’s not all law enforcement but a few very rotten apples, but their lack of involvement to finding a solution to end this brutality by their brothers in blue makes them all criminals” (Letters, June 22). So in her world all police are responsible for monitoring the actions of a few? Really?

Ms. Hortencia, daily, police around the country make contact thousands of times with citizens and you cherry-pick fewer than 1% of encounters to paint all police as criminals.

Sadly, your argument ignores the thousands of monthly police encounters around the country that are conducted in a professional manner.

The fact is that a very small percent of police activity ends in a bad outcome such as the Floyd incident. Positive encounters exist and people should not only focus on the bad.

No, Ms. Hortencia, you jumped on the anti police bandwagon and that is fine. It is your prerogative, and your opinion, but just remember the words of Sgt. Joe Friday: “Just the facts Ma’am.” That’s what really matters.

Jake Longoria

Mission

Snake oil concerns

Is it my imagination, or have the snake oil companies and salespeople come out of their hiding to go public? There are so many new cures, beauty treatments and just weird things on the TV markets today since the COVID-19 bug has glued us to the boob tube as a captive audience.

The FDA leaders have caught the fever as well. On the panel with the senators questioning them, the FDA secretary seemed to think a 50% success rate was good enough for a vaccine against COVID-19! Have America’s standards sunken to such lows that we would endanger one half of 350 million people just to say we have a vaccine?

I cease to wonder at the expertise and competency of the people holding these very important jobs in government.

What a shame our America has fallen into the same traps that a lot of Third World countries have fallen into!

Bill Williams

Palmview