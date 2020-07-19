EDITORIAL: Identity crisis

Names, statues and other displays have been getting a hard look across the country in the wake of protests over perceived disparities in treatment of various ethnic groups. Monuments to Confederate leaders have been toppled and naming conventions are coming under fire.

The debates have reached as far as the Rio Grande Valley.

The Brownsville City Commission recently removed a plaque memorializing Confederate States’ President Jefferson Davis, and growing numbers of people are calling for the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District to change the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School.

As a different but related matter, the Washington Redskins professional football team, after years of resisting public pressure, has announced that it will change the team name; the new identity has yet to be announced.

Donna High School’s mascot also is the Redskins and it uses the same logo and colors as the NFL team. Donna ISD recently issued a statement contending that after consulting with native Americans living in the area, it has decided not to make any changes.

Given the growing sensitivities surrounding such issues, we encourage officials to review their own monuments, names and other commemorations and make the best decision for their own constituencies — both current and future.

Donna North High’s mascot is the Chiefs.

McAllen Rowe carries the Warrior tradition.

Some area middle schools and other institutions have similar mascots. Likewise, the NFL has the Kansas City Chiefs, the NBA has the Golden State Warriors, not to mention Utes, Seminoles and other specific tribes used by university teams and others.

While some advocates have included such mascots in their protests, many tribal representatives consider them benign; it’s akin to a team using the Charros or Vaqueros name. They see the Redskins’ name as pejorative.

Monuments to Confederate leaders is another matter.

Supporters say they merely show part of our nation’s history.