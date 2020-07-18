EDINBURG — After a positive COVID-19 test within RGV FC’s team/team personnel caused Friday’s home match against San Antonio FC (SAFC) to be postponed, the Toros are now set to lock horns with their rival SAFC at 8 p.m. Sunday at H-E-B Park in Edinburg.

“The Rio Grande Valley FC and San Antonio FC matchup has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 19, with kickoff set to 8 p.m. at H-E-B Park.

The match was initially scheduled for July 17, but was postponed out of an abundance of caution following one of the club’s covered persons testing positive for COVID-19,” a Friday evening statement from RGV FC said.

The individual who tested positive was immediately isolated at home and is recovering in good spirits under the care of team physicians and infectious disease experts from Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, and all league, local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed, according to a team statement.

After clearing that hurdle, the Toros are now set to take on rival SAFC tonight as part of the USL Championship’s restart of its 2020 campaign.

Throughout the USL’s first five seasons, RGV FC and SAFC, clubs who are separated by 235 miles, have grown into rivals while competing against each other in the Western Conference of the USL Championship. Now, with an adjusted league and teams placed in groups for the 2020 season, the Toros and SAFC are set to reignite their rivalry in Group D with the 13th edition of the South Texas Derby tonight at H-E-B Park in Edinburg.

The game normally attracts fans and travelling parties from both sides, including the RGV FC Stampede and The Crocketeers, independent soccer supporters groups based in the RGV and San Antonio. But H-E-B Park will be without fans for this year’s first South Texas Derby due to COVID-19.

“It will have a different feel to it, but you know what, we are home and at the end of the day, we still have a job to do regardless who we do it in front of,” RGV FC Toros head coach Gerson Echeverry said. “It’s important for us to get the three points. It’s important for us to show up and play well for ourselves, just because I didn’t think that there were stretches in the last game when we didn’t do that.”

The Toros currently have an 0-2-0 record after losing to LA Galaxy II 5-1 on March 8 before the USL Championship postponed play, and dropping a tight one to El Paso Locomotive FC 1-0 on the road on July 11, the first day of the USL’s return to gameplay.

The rescheduling of tonight’s clash with SAFC also means the Toros will have three games to play in seven days as RGV FC also has road games scheduled Wednesday against Oklahoma City FC and next Saturday against San Antonio FC.

RGV FC and SAFC are set for a 8 p.m. kickoff at H-E-B Park. The game can be viewed locally on Somos El Valley 5.2 and nationally on ESPN+.

