In addition to 326 new cases of COVID-19, Cameron County reported five more people dying from causes related to the disease, county Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced in a news release Saturday.

According to officials, the individuals were four men, three from Harlingen and one from Los Indios aged 32, 56, 69 and 82, and one 63-year-old Harlingen woman.

The five deaths raised the total number of fatalities in Cameron County to 96.

Of the 326 cases, 160 are from Brownsville.

Ages range from infancy to a woman in her 90s.

Additionally, the county reported 71 people have recovered from the virus, raising the total number of those who recovered to 2,831.

As of now, the total number of known positive cases in Cameron County is 5,891.

Hidalgo County reports their COVID-19 statistics from over the weekend on Sundays.

In Willacy County, county Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra reported nine additional positive cases on Saturday, raising the total number there to 471.

Of the nine cases, six are women in their teens, 40s, and 50s; three are men, whose ages range from a 6-month-old boy to a man in his 60s.