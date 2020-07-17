Effective Monday, the Gladys Porter Zoo will be changing its hours of operation until further notice.

The Zoo will now only be open to the public during the following days and times: On Friday evenings, gates are open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and guests will be allowed to stay on Zoo grounds until dusk; On Saturdays and Sundays, the Zoo will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., zoo officials stated in a press release.

The change comes just a week after the Zoo began operating for half-days Monday through Friday.

Unfortunately, because low attendance continues, staff have made the difficult decision to further restrict our hours of operation in order to conserve funds and keep the Zoo operating. The community is still hesitant to visit in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic.