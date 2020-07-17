SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — This city’s beach accesses will remain open for beachgoers with implemented safety and health measures.

During a meeting held Wednesday, the South Padre Island council voted to amend and extend the city’s beach operations emergency order to Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m.

“It is the responsibility of every American to aid in the prevention of the spread of the virus,” the order states. “Our hope is that by imposing these measures quickly and firmly, we will help bring this national emergency to an end quickly and help revitalize the economy we all enjoy as soon as possible.”

The order addresses rules for beach vendors and beachgoers.

All non-single pole shade structures will be prohibited, as well as all types of canopies and pop-up tents.

Single-pole shade structures larger than 8 feet in diameter will be prohibited. All single-pole shade structures will be separated by a minimum of 15 feet from the outside edge or tip of the structure.

Only two chairs per single pole shade structure will be permitted. Other setups are prohibited within the 15 feet between equipment.

For beach vendors, all secondary beach chairs and umbrellas must be stored at the dune line and setup on demand only. Chairs and umbrellas must be rented and occupied at the time of setup for the secondary rows.

According to the order, the mayor and the emergency management coordinator can close the beach at any time if social distancing is not followed.

A violation of the order is a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.