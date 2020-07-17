IDEA Public Schools to begin school year virtually

All IDEA Public School campuses in the Rio Grande Valley will begin classes 100% virtually on Aug. 10, the charter school district announced Thursday.

“Safety has always been important to us at IDEA Public Schools, but this year, it’s even more important,” JoAnn Gama, IDEA co-founder, CEO and superintendent said in a news release. “Our decision to start school virtually comes after closely monitoring local and state education and health agencies. We want our parents to know that we are implementing measures to ensure students and staff are protected and the needs of our entire community are considered.”

IDEA will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates on schools reopening in the weeks to come. IDEA will provide personal technology devices, including computers or tablets, to all students enrolled at IDEA campuses, the release stated.

“One-to-one personal technology creates opportunities to meet the needs of every student with an intentional focus on structure and rigor to keep all scholars on track regardless of where the learning itself is taking place,” the release stated. “Technology allows for uninterrupted learning, regardless of possible restrictions placed on in-person schooling.”

The program also allows schools to extend the learning window, create new opportunities and learning models for students, and boost the home-to-school connection.

IDEA Public Schools will continue to serve breakfast and lunch daily, including weekend meal bundles on Fridays.