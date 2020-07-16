RGV FC postpones tomorrow’s home match due to positive COVID-19 test

EDINBURG — The RGV FC Toros, the hybrid affiliate of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo, were set to take on rival San Antonio FC tomorrow night at H-E-B Park in Edinburg as part of the United Soccer League Championship’s restart of its 2020 season, but the match was postponed late Thursday evening after RGV FC announced a positive COVID-19 test within the team and team personnel.

The statement reads: “Rio Grande Valley FC announced Thursday that its previously scheduled match against San Antonio FC has been postponed.

The decision to postpone the match has been made out of an abundance of caution following one of the club’s covered persons testing positive for COVID-19. The individual has been immediately isolated at home, is recovering in good spirits under the care of team physicians and infectious disease experts from DHR, and all league, local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed.

The club would like to thank all of the community leaders, advocates, and medical staff in our community that continue to be on the front lines throughout this pandemic. A new date for the postponed match will be made public as soon as it is available.”

The game between RGV FC and San Antonio FC was supposed to be played without fans at H-E-B Park, but now, the match won’t be played until a later date to be determined.

The Toros also have two games on schedule next week — road games Wednesday against Oklahoma City FC and next Saturday against San Antonio FC. No announcement has been made regarding RGV FC’s two upcoming matches next week.

