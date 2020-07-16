Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Two McAllen police officers laid to rest Delcia Lopez - July 16, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Brianna Garza, 6, points to her daddy’s flag-draped casket as it comes off the hearse Wednesday, July,15, 2020 at the McAllen Convention Center in McAllen. Brenda Arratia, Brianna’s mother, holds her daughter’s hand as they prepare for a public viewing fro her husband, McAllen police officer Edelmiro Garza, who along with officer Ismael Chavez was killed in the line of duty Saturday. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A McAllen police officer kneels and prays next to the flag draped casket of Ismael Chavez during a public viewing on Wednesday, July,15, 2020 at the McAllen Convention Center . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen police officers escort the flag draped coffin of Edelmiro Garza’s casket into the McAllen Convention Center on Wednesday, July,15, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen police officers gather at the viewing for Ismael Chavez and Edelmiro Garza on Wednesday, July,15, 2020 at the McAllen Convention Center. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen police honor guard wait for the bodies of police officers Ismael Chavez and Edelmiro Garza at the McAllen Convention Center on Wednesday, July,15, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen police captain Hector Alcoser salutes the flagged draped casket of Ismael “Smiley” Chavez at the McAllen Convention Center on Wednesday, July,15, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen police officer A.J. Lopez Jr., carries Ismael “Smiley” Chavez’s Edinburg Bobcat helmet to the viewing on Wednesday, July,15, 2020 at the McAllen Convention Center. Chavez a Class 5A State Semifinalist with the 1999 Edinburg Bobcats football team was coached by legendary coach Robert Vela. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edelmiro and Soledad Garza are presented with the flag by Sgt. Loren Thomas with the 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines during their son’s funeral at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas on Thursday, July,16, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/ The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen police officer J. Regalado Jr., looks on during the funeral service for Edelmiro Garza Jr., at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission on Thursday, July,16, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com RGV Patriot Guard riders salute the flag-draped casket of McAllen police officer Edelmiro Garza Jr., at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas on Thursday, July,16, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | | dlopez@themonitor.com Sgt. Loren Thomas and Sgt. Tyler Gesford with the 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines out of Harlingen, Texas begin the flag-folding ceremonies at the funeral for police officer Edelmiro Garza Jr., at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, July,16, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/ The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edelmiro and Soledad Garza are presented with the flag from Sgt. Loren Thomas with the 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines out of Harlingen, Texas during their son’s funeral at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, July,16, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/ The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The flag-draped casket of Edelmiro Garza Jr., is framed by the 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, July,16, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/ The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen police officer Ismael Chavez Jr. is laid to rest Valley Memorial Gardens on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen police officers attend the funeral of fellow officer Ismael Chavez Jr.as he is laid to rest Valley Memorial Gardens on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen police chief Victor Rodriguez talks with the family of fellow officer Ismael Chavez Jr. as he is laid to rest Valley Memorial Gardens on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen police officers bow their heads during prayer for fellow officer Ismael Chavez Jr.as he is laid to rest Valley Memorial Gardens on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen police officers salute as the casket of Ismael Chavez Jr is carries by pallbearers before being laid to rest Valley Memorial Gardens on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen police officer Drew Guterrez touches the casket of fellow officer Ismael Chavez Jr.as he is laid to rest Valley Memorial Gardens on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Abbott decided against field hospital for Valley, opts for hotels