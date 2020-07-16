LETTERS: Mask- free shopping; Trump won more states

Mask- free shopping

I’m a senior citizen and a fulltime caregiver. I need to stay well. My only outing is grocery shopping once a week. I look forward to it.

Yet, I am scared in the store because of people who are not wearing masks. I try to avoid them, but should I have to skirt around other one-way aisles or come back to the deli later after they’ve gone and the air has hopefully cleared?

One day there were several reps from management touring one store (I won’t say where) and I spoke with them. I asked if they can’t make masks mandatory and explained my concern. They were most cordial and understanding and explained that it’s a very controversial subject.

They reminded me I could shop from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., which is set aside for seniors and people with compromised immune systems. I said, “Yeah, if we want to get up at 5:30 or 6 a.m.” But I got to thinking on the way home” Why don’t they offer “mask-free” shopping from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., before a thorough cleaning?

I suspect there are fewer mask-free shoppers than senior shoppers. I’ve been told by someone that it’s a freedom thing and I shouldn’t take it personally. I said I take my life and my husband’s life very personally!

They want to preserve their freedom — freedom to kill people? Right now, a person’s breath may be a lethal weapon.

Even if there’s doubt about that in some people’s minds, is it worth the risk?

Make masks mandatory in grocery stores! If one hour is too much for someone for whatever reason, let them order their groceries or send someone else shopping. My silent generation needs to stop being silent!

Rita McDonald

Concord, N.H.

Trump won more states

Every four years this country holds 51 separate presidential elections: 50 states plus the District of Columbia. The candidates then receive Electoral College votes as apportioned by each state’s legislature, with the hope of reaching 270 and the White House.