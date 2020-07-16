Aid group: Gov. Abbott decided against field hospital for Valley, opts for hotels

McALLEN — Samaritan’s Purse, the Christian-organization that visited McAllen on Monday to assess the Rio Grande Valley’s need for a field hospital, revealed in an email Wednesday evening that the group decided not to open a tent hospital here after speaking with Gov. Greg Abbott.

“In our discussions with the Texas governor’s office, they informed us that they are supplementing local hospitals with doctors and nurses. They feel that this is sufficient now to meet the community’s needs,” the organization said in the email. “Because of this, Samaritan’s Purse will not be deploying an Emergency Field Hospital to McAllen, Texas, at this time. However, if the need changes and we are asked by the governor’s office to come, we are ready and will immediately respond.”

Representatives of Samaritan’s Purse had previously said the heat and threat of hurricanes in the Valley were among the reasons for opting out of bringing a field hospital to the area.

John Wittman, spokesman for Abbott’s office, cited the same challenges Monday, saying the governor’s office instead believes using hotels to house patients is “the best course of action.”

“It’s just a better option for the folks down there,” Wittman said. “We’ve coordinated with the locals. This is the best way to provide care and in fact does provide greater (bed) capacity.”

Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd reiterated those points, saying it wasn’t feasible to bring a 60-bed tent hospital to the area given the weather conditions. He specifically mentioned the COVID-19 testing site at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, which had to close early because of the heat, he said, noting the asphalt marked more than 140 degrees on a thermometer.

This means patients suffering from COVID-19 in the Valley may soon find themselves in a hotel, but just how soon that will happen, remains to be seen.

Wittman indicated the operation could be set up within a day or two, but local officials indicate there are still many moving parts that need to be figured out before launching a makeshift medical facility. Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick Saldaña estimated one such facility could be made available as early as next week.

Kidd said Thursday that his office is working with local officials to formalize contracts.

He’s been in talks with Hidalgo County officials about the area’s needs, saying 85 medical professionals from the U.S. Army will be available at local hospitals by this weekend. The group is already in Texas awaiting orders.