$500,000 bond for man charged in double fatality

A Harlingen man is accused of being drunk when he slammed his truck into an SUV and killed two women Monday night, police said.

The accident happened at 11 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Eye Street.

Harlingen Police say 40-year-old Jose Junior Lincoln was drunk as he drove eastbound on Tyler and struck a gray SUV at the intersection.

Minerva Garza Partida, 51, and her daughter, Ashley Partida, 27, both died at the scene. The force of crash caused the truck to roll over and lose its front tires.

Jose Junior Lincoln was taken to an area hospital that night. He is now charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $250,000 on each charge for a total of $500,000.