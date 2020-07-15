Walmart to require all customers wear facial coverings

You want to shop at Walmart? You had better wear a facial covering.

The company announced Wednesday that Walmart and Sams Club will require customers to wear facial mask while they shop in their stores.

Officials said the mask mandate is necessary because of the current COVID-19 pandemic affecting that nation.

“Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings. To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering,” the retail CEO said in a press release.

Officials said the requirement will take affect on Monday, July 20 in order to give customers advance notice on the new rule. In addition, it will allow time for staff to post signage and train associates on the new protocols.

Health Ambassadors will be stationed near the store entrances to remind customers of the facial coverings requirement.

To help ensure consistency with this new process, all stores will have a single entrance.