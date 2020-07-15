San Juan police chief placed on paid leave

The city of San Juan placed its police chief on paid administrative leave on Tuesday.

The city commission placed Chief Juan Gonzalez on leave following an executive session discussion during a regular meeting Tuesday evening.

The details regarding the commission’s decision have yet to be revealed, but the mayor said the action was prompted by a recommendation of City Manager Benjamin Arjona.

“Since it happened in executive session, I can’t really elaborate or talk about it,” Mayor Mario Garza said. “We just based it on our recommendation of our city manager. That’s about it.”

Gonzalez has been the chief of police since 2009 and has over 30 years of experience working in law enforcement.

Asked how long Gonzalez will be on leave, Garza cited the city charter, which states that it must be a minimum of 14 days but no more than 30 days.