LETTERS: Seen as radicals; Stubborn ideology; Wealthy should provide masks; Don’t just stand around; Racist media

Stubborn ideology

The COVID-19 and climate crises demonstrate that scientific literacy is critical to our nation’s well-being. According to Arizona State University science professor Thomas Martin: “In the present cultural climate, altering one’s beliefs in response to anything (facts included) is considered a sign of weakness.

Students must be convinced that changing one’s mind in light of the evidence is not weakness: Changing one’s mind is the essence of intellectual growth.

… The responsibility for fostering scientific literacy of this sort — that is, literacy construed as an ongoing commitment to evidence over preconception — falls upon all of us in our discussions both formal and informal, both public and private.”

Observing the bias and animosity common in political debate, the Irish philosopher John O’Donohue stated that we need more legislators, media, etc., who are not already loyal to one side or the other. It has been said that to practice philosophy, and also science, is to follow the question wherever it leads. This was the important loyalty for O’Donohue, which he called “loyalty to the voyage of the question.”

Although agencies like the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have made mistakes, the value of science is that it works, over time, to self-correct.

But ideology functions only to defend its group.

Let’s hold ourselves and others to higher standards of truthseeking.

Terry Hansen

Hales Corners, Wis.

Wealthy should provide masks

The consumers in America and around the world are getting ripped off by unscrupulous middlemen selling face masks at outrages prices.

There is a company in North Texas that has the capabilities to manufacture untold millions of masks for American consumption.

Why don’t some of the billionaires in this country pool money together and support this manufacturer with enough backing to get this operation running at full speed? We need affordable masks to use daily while out and about our communities. We can only wash our masks so many times before they become degraded beyond safe usage.

Now almost all masks being used by the general public are coming out of China and this is embarrassingly dangerous! Why is this happening in America? I purchased 50 surgical face masks two years ago and paid $10.99 plus tax. That same purchase today if you’re lucky will cost $39.99 to $59.99. There have been news reports of our local, state and federal governments paying more than $5 per mask! This is nuts.

I remember when Ted Turner gave away with no strings attached $1 billion for the better of humanity.

Bill Gates is doing his part in giving, but a lot of very wealthy people are only giving to the politicians because they think they will be rewarded with more wealth! Where is your patriotism?

Bill Williams

Palmview

Don’t just stand around

Editor: It is absolutely unbelievable, sickening and heartbreaking to see what is happening to our country. As if having to deal with the COVID-19 was not enough, we also have to contend with hoodlums and terrorists looting, destroying businesses and setting our country on fire.

Shame on you Democrats in government, shame on you Republicans in government. God forbid that a mosquito bite the cheek of an ally somewhere on the other side of the planet; we will send 10,000 troops fully equipped with mosquito spray and eradicate every last mosquito in that country.