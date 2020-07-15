EDINBURG — Hidalgo County confirmed another 35 people dead from COVID-19 complications Wednesday, along with another 651 new positive cases.

The new cases bring the total in the county to 9,244.

“My most sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of these 35 people. We are doing the best that we can to curb the spread of this virus but we still need your help. It is important that we maintain our distance and avoid all other social gatherings outside of our household,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote in a release. “We are expecting higher numbers tomorrow as the federal test results come in.”

The county reports that 867 people are hospitalized with complications from the coronavirus, 221 of them in intensive care units.

The county also announced that 776 people had been released from isolation Wednesday, bringing the total number of remaining active cases to 4,871.

Starr County reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on July 13 and another 47 on July 14, bringing the total there to 1,215. Of those, 386 are listed as recoveries, 824 are recovering under medical care, five are recorded as fatalities and 29 are listed as fatalities pending state confirmation.

In Willacy County, 54 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total there to 410.