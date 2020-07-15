Faith-based org opts not to bring field hospital to virus-ravaged Valley

A global humanitarian organization who toured McAllen on Monday will not set up a field hospital in South Texas, a senior communications director told The Monitor on Wednesday.

A team from Samaritan’s Purse met with health officials, hospital administrators and other key stakeholders Monday at the request of U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen.

Gonzalez invited the Christian-based organization to the area after hospital administrators asked for help as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed. The organization previously set up field hospitals in Italy and New York.

“First, let me say how sorry I am to hear about the deaths yesterday,” Melissa Strickland, a senior communications director said Wednesday via text message, referring to the 31 deaths due to COVID-19 confirmed in Hidalgo County on Tuesday. “After assessing the situation there with regard to our resources and logistics considerations, we will not be responding in McAllen.

“We are grateful for the warm reception we received on Monday — particularly by Congressman Gonzalez, Judge Cortez, and Dr. Melendez. Our prayers are with all of you in this time of challenges and loss.”

On Monday, officials cited several challenges with the potential operation, including the hot temperatures, lack of oxygen supply and possible hurricane threats.