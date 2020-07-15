Democratic incumbents win in Hidalgo County

Two Democratic incumbents aren’t going anywhere.

Incumbent Eddie Lucio Jr. successfully fought to keep his seat against challenger Sara Stapleton Barrera, according to unofficial voting results Tuesday night.

Lucio received 4,702 early votes, or nearly 58%, in Hidalgo County, compared to Stapleton Barrera’s 3,055 votes, or 42%. A large portion of the district, however, is located in Cameron County, and those figures were not reflected in Hidalgo’s numbers. (For more on the District 27 race, see Page 3A.)

Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace, for Precinct 4, Place 1 Charlie Espinoza also successfully defended his seat against challenger Jaime Rene Chavana. Espinoza received 1,721 votes, or nearly 63%, compared to Chavana’s 2,888 votes, or 37%.

On the Republican ticket, Monica De-La Cruz blew past Ryan Krause in the race for U.S. District 15 Representative. Locally, De-La Cruz received 2,574 votes, or nearly 83%, while Krause received 513 votes, or 17%.

De-La Cruz will face U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, in the November general election.

Also on the GOP ticket, Laura J. Nunn won the precinct 96 chair against Mayra Rivera by 4 votes. Rivera received 36 votes, while Nunn received 40.

Democrats in Hidalgo County also saw two statewide races on their ballots for U.S. senator and railroad commissioner.

Locally, Royce West lost to Mary ‘MJ’ Hegar for U.S. senator. Hegar received 61% of the early vote in Hidalgo County, compared to West’s nearly 39%. The statewide winner will face Republican Sen. John Cornyn in November.

In the race for railroad commissioner, Roberto R. ‘Beto’ Alonzo trailed Chrysta Castañeda in Hidalgo County. Catañeda received 52% of the early votes in Hidalgo County, while Alonzo received 48%.