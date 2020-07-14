Sen. Lucio, Stapleton Barrera among races on ballot today

Pandemic or not, the primary runoff election is here.

Following an early voting period that drew 13,186 ballots cast, voters will have the final say in several races on the Democratic and Republican ballots.

Among the most heated races on the Democratic ballot is the District 27 seat pitting incumbent and longtime state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. against Sara Stapleton Barrera.

Also, state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, faces Mary “M.J.” Hegar for an opportunity to unseat U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in November.

For railroad commissioner, Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castañeda are on the Democratic ballot as well.

In Hidalgo County, the race for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1 will be between Democrats Charlie Espinoza and Jaime Rene Chavana.

Ryan Krause and Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez are on the Republican ballot for a chance to challenge U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, in November for Gonzalez’s District 15 seat in Congress.

Republicans Mayra Rivera and Laura J. Nunn will also be squaring off for Precinct Chairman 96.

Voters who visit polling locations must bring and wear their own mask and practice social distancing, in addition to self-screening for symptoms of COVID-19 before traveling to the polls.

Voting will be held between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

POLLING LOCATIONS

Alamo

Sgt. Fernando de la Rosa Library, 416 N. Tower Road, Large Meeting Room North Side

Alton

Alton Recreation Center, 349 W. Dawes Ave., Room No. 1

Donna

Amigos Del Valle, 1408 Silver Ave., Main Entrance

Edcouch

Edcouch Fire Station, 200 W. Santa Rosa Ave., Main Entrance

Edinburg

UTRGV, 1201 W. University Drive, Student Union Building

Elections Annex Bldg., 317 N. Closner Blvd., “Rear” Warehouse Annex Room

San Carlos Endowment Center, 107 N. Sunflower Road, Conference Room

Elsa

Elsa Fire Station, 216 E. 4th St., Chambers

Granjeno

Granjeno City Hall, 6603 S. FM 494, Conference Room

Hidalgo

Hidalgo City Hall, 704 E. Ramón Ayala Drive, Council Chambers

La Joya

La Joya Youth Center, 604 Salomon Chapa Drive, Gym

McAllen

Crockett Elementary School, 2112 N. Main St., EOC Training Room

Lark Community Center, 2601 Lark Ave., Exercise Room

Palm View Community Center, 3401 Jordan Road, Exercise Room

McCook

Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 28212 S. FM 2058, Parish Hall

Mercedes

Mercedes Civic Center, 520 E. 2nd St., Main Entrance

Mission

Mission City Hall, 1201 E. 8th, Community Room

Bannworth Classroom, 1822 N. Shary Road, Classroom 1

Palmview

Palmview Parks & Recreation, 406 W. Veterans Blvd., Gym

Peñitas

Peñitas Public Library, 1111 S. Main St., Meeting Room

Pharr

Development & Research Center, 850 W. Dicker Road, Lobby/Conference Room

Jose Pepe Salinas Center, 1011 W. Kelly Ave., Small Hall

Progreso

Progreso Community Center, 510 N. FM 1015, Main Entrance

San Juan

San Juan Fire Station No. 2, 2301 N. Raul Longoria Road, Conference Room

Sullivan

Sullivan City Pavilion, 500 Cenizo Drive, Pavilion

Weslaco

Business Visitor & Event Center, 275 S. Kansas, Conference Room A & B

Mary Hoge Middle School, 2302 N. International Blvd., Gym

Stephen F. Austin School, 514 W. 4th St., USDA Building