Sen. Lucio, Stapleton Barrera among races on ballot today

Pandemic or not, the primary runoff election is here.
Following an early voting period that drew 13,186 ballots cast, voters will have the final say in several races on the Democratic and Republican ballots.
Among the most heated races on the Democratic ballot is the District 27 seat pitting incumbent and longtime state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. against Sara Stapleton Barrera.
Also, state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, faces Mary “M.J.” Hegar for an opportunity to unseat U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in November.
For railroad commissioner, Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castañeda are on the Democratic ballot as well.
In Hidalgo County, the race for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1 will be between Democrats Charlie Espinoza and Jaime Rene Chavana.
Ryan Krause and Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez are on the Republican ballot for a chance to challenge U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, in November for Gonzalez’s District 15 seat in Congress.
Republicans Mayra Rivera and Laura J. Nunn will also be squaring off for Precinct Chairman 96.
Voters who visit polling locations must bring and wear their own mask and practice social distancing, in addition to self-screening for symptoms of COVID-19 before traveling to the polls.
Voting will be held between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
POLLING LOCATIONS
Alamo
Sgt. Fernando de la Rosa Library, 416 N. Tower Road, Large Meeting Room North Side
Alton
Alton Recreation Center, 349 W. Dawes Ave., Room No. 1
Donna
Amigos Del Valle, 1408 Silver Ave., Main Entrance
Edcouch
Edcouch Fire Station, 200 W. Santa Rosa Ave., Main Entrance
Edinburg
UTRGV, 1201 W. University Drive, Student Union Building
Elections Annex Bldg., 317 N. Closner Blvd., “Rear” Warehouse Annex Room
San Carlos Endowment Center, 107 N. Sunflower Road, Conference Room
Elsa
Elsa Fire Station, 216 E. 4th St., Chambers
Granjeno
Granjeno City Hall, 6603 S. FM 494, Conference Room
Hidalgo
Hidalgo City Hall, 704 E. Ramón Ayala Drive, Council Chambers
La Joya
La Joya Youth Center, 604 Salomon Chapa Drive, Gym
McAllen
Crockett Elementary School, 2112 N. Main St., EOC Training Room
Lark Community Center, 2601 Lark Ave., Exercise Room
Palm View Community Center, 3401 Jordan Road, Exercise Room
McCook
Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 28212 S. FM 2058, Parish Hall
Mercedes
Mercedes Civic Center, 520 E. 2nd St., Main Entrance
Mission
Mission City Hall, 1201 E. 8th, Community Room
Bannworth Classroom, 1822 N. Shary Road, Classroom 1
Palmview
Palmview Parks & Recreation, 406 W. Veterans Blvd., Gym
Peñitas
Peñitas Public Library, 1111 S. Main St., Meeting Room
Pharr
Development & Research Center, 850 W. Dicker Road, Lobby/Conference Room
Jose Pepe Salinas Center, 1011 W. Kelly Ave., Small Hall
Progreso
Progreso Community Center, 510 N. FM 1015, Main Entrance
San Juan
San Juan Fire Station No. 2, 2301 N. Raul Longoria Road, Conference Room
Sullivan
Sullivan City Pavilion, 500 Cenizo Drive, Pavilion
Weslaco
Business Visitor & Event Center, 275 S. Kansas, Conference Room A & B
Mary Hoge Middle School, 2302 N. International Blvd., Gym
Stephen F. Austin School, 514 W. 4th St., USDA Building