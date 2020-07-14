Order issued delays in person school instruction in Cameron County

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo have issued an order that prevents public and private schools from holding in person face-to-face instructions until Sept. 8.

On Monday, Texas ranked number three in the nation with the most confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at 258,658. Texas as seen an increase of 63,419 new cases in the last seven days, a portion of the order states. Out of the 254 counties in the state, Cameron County has the most positive cases.

All area hospitals have surpassed their capacity to care for COVID-19 patients and are unable to tolerate any further increase, officials said.

Officials said the order is supported by mayors of each city and the district superintendents in the county.