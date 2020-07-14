McAllen police shoot suspected car thief

McAllen police say officers have shot a man after he allegedly stole a vehicle and attempted to flee.

The man, tentatively identified as 42-year-old Enrique Garza, of McAllen, was shot in the right upper thigh and taken to a local hospital, police said in a news release. The wound did not appear to be life threatening.

According to the statement, at approximately 8:43 p.m., McAllen police received a call for service from a person saying that a man was trying to break into a vehicle that had been left running on the 500 block of 23rd Street.

The driver of the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck, also called police to report the theft.

Officers soon spotted the truck on the 1500 block of North 23rd Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the release states.

At that point, the driver turned at Quince Street, hopping over the curb of a Burger King restaurant before coming to a stop in the parking lot. Officers approached the vehicle, but the “suspect refused to exit and attempted to drive off,” the release states.

The driver hit a police vehicle while an officer drew his weapon and shot at the suspect as he fled, the release states.

A second officer also fired his weapon, flattening one of the pickup truck’s tires as the fleeing suspect drove toward him, the release states.

“The vehicle suffered a flat tire and came to a rest again on 23rd Street,” the statement reads.

Officers removed the man from the vehicle and provided first aid for the gunshot wound to his leg before he was transported to a local hospital.

No officers were harmed in the incident.