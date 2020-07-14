LETTERS: Healthy body, healthy mind; Photo appalling; Blacks owned slaves as well

Healthy body, healthy mind

We have been advised throughout the course of this pandemic that it is safer to give ourselves space to stop the spread of COVID-19. Although it is human nature to be social and have those face-to-face interactions, with the rising numbers it is important that we improvise and perhaps innovate new ways to interact with each other.

Health is a topic that has been prevalent within the past few months and it is important to keep in mind that the focus should not only be on physical health, but mental health as well.

Though it is essential to protect our loved ones from the physical damage that a virus may cause, we should also consider the effect this may have on our state of mind.

Isolation can cause a person in recovery to relapse, and the limited availability of services may cause a potentially dangerous process for someone going through withdrawals. According to a report provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety, for the year 2018 there was a total of 892 emergency medical services runs for overdoses, poisoning or toxic ingestions in Region 11, which includes the Rio Grande Valley.

Furthermore, a report provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission shows that in 2019 a total of 4,390 individuals in Region 11 received treatment services for substance use disorders.

(This report only contains numbers provided by private clinics in Texas and is not a total representation of state numbers/cases.) According to the report, marijuana was the most reported substance abused with 1,066 patients receiving services for this drug specifically. Heroin follows with 967 patients, and alcohol is shortly behind it with 960 patients admitted for services.

As we have seen these past couple of months, alcohol sales are on the rise and these data can change rapidly.

Communication is the key to prevention, and staying in contact with loved ones through today’s difficult situation can really make a difference.

We are suddenly faced with a challenge to be more online and tech savvy, and we can use this to our advantage.

Many of our community’s services have quickly and effectively shifted to an online or limited in-person approach, which can be applied to our everyday lives as well.

The Prevention Resource Center, a program of Behavioral Health Solutions of South Texas, serves as the central data collection repository for Region 11 and the developer of a yearly Regional Needs Assessment, which is available to community members at no cost.

To find out more about the prevention work being conducted in your community, download the latest Regional Needs Assessment at our website: www.prc11.org/data.

If you are interested in becoming a part of this project and would like to play a role in the 2020 Regional Needs Assessment process, please contact Eduardo Salinas, PRC public relations coordinator, at (956) 787-7111 ext. 243, or Karen Rodriguez, PRC data coordinator, at (956) 787-7111 ext. 245.