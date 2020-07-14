Hidalgo Co. Local Health Authority rules no HS, MS sports until after Sept. 27

EDINBURG — The start of high school and middle school athletics for the 2020-21 school year has been pushed back by nearly two months after the Hidalgo County Local Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez, issued an order Tuesday for remote learning at all schools until Sept. 27. During that time, schools will not be allowed to host any school-sponsored events and activities such as sports and athletic competitions until after on-campus instruction resumes.

The UIL originally had Aug. 3 marked as the first day cross country, football and volleyball teams can officially return to practice in preparation for the 20-21 school year, but that start has been delayed by at least seven weeks due to the latest order from Hidalgo County.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Ivan Melendez, in his capacity as the Hidalgo County Local Health Authority, issued an order that all public and private schools, from grades pre-kindergarten through grade 12, will not re-open for in-campus instruction until after September 27,” the order signed by Melendez states.

“As per the order, instruction may be provided through virtual, remote, or distance learning only. Administrators, teachers, and staff may conduct or facilitate the remote learning process, or other operations, while on-campus provided they follow all CDC guidelines including social distancing and wearing facial coverings at all times.

Schools will not be allowed to host any school-sponsored events and activities, such as clubs, sports, fairs, exhibitions, and academic or athletic competitions, until after on-campus instruction resumes. At least two weeks before resuming on campus instruction, each school district must develop and submit a plan to parents and the public for their re-opening.”