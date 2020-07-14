EDITORIAL: Our loss

The entire Rio Grande Valley mourns the loss of two McAllen police officers who were fatally shot Saturday afternoon.

Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said Edelmiro Garza Jr., 45, and Ismael Chavez Jr., 39, were ambushed as they responded to a domestic disturbance call. The suspect, Audon Ignacio Camarillo, 23, later shot and killed himself, Rodriguez said.

Their deaths, and the outpouring of prayers from the community, come among ongoing nationwide protests against isolated cases of police brutality, misconduct and racism.

In an area like the Valley, however, where people seem to know their neighbors more closely than in many other parts of the country, we all suffer the losses of people who were family, friends and classmates. Garza’s wife also is a police officer; Chavez joined the force 2½ years ago after serving as a teacher and coach in the Weslaco school district for several years.

They are the third and fourth Valley law enforcement officers killed while on duty in little more than a year. Mission police Cpl. Jose Luis “Speedy” Espericueta was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire in June 2019 as he responded to another officer’s request for assistance in Mission.

Espericueta had served in Valley law enforcement for 18 years. State Trooper Moises Sanchez died in August 2019, four months after he was shot while responding to a hit-andrun auto accident in north McAllen. He was 49.

We note the four deaths in one year; in the entire state of Texas during 2019, a total of 19 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty.

It’s been said many times that every police officer constantly has to deal with the possibility that each shift might be his or her last. They never know what they will face when they answer a call — officers have been gunned down or even run over while approaching vehicles on routine traffic stops. That’s a heavy burden to bear, one that would be too much for many of us.